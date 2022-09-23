Street rod enthusiasts gather at EXPO for annual competition

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of street rods, customs, and muscle cars are on display at the Champlain Valley Expo this weekend as part of the 28th Annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals.

“My mom used to have one of these. I can remember sitting in these cars,” said Bonny Randall of Freedom, New Hampshire.

Many showing their cars, like Jeff Timonier, traveled a long way. “The car is semi-famous. It sat on Miami Beach for 20 years in front of the Avalon Hotel. The passing of the owner -- he owned this car. He had two other cars that the hotel owned,” Timonier said. He and his wife brought their ‘55 Buick convertible all the way from Florida. It took five years to restore and that it brings up lots of memories for some. “Yesterday actually, a couple saw it and they said that they used to go on dates in a ‘55 Buick convertible. Then I said, ‘Well, you can get in the back seat!”

Jack Cooper and his wife, who traveled from Massachusetts, couldn’t make the trip last year because of COVID. He says his favorite part of owning a 1934 Chevy is driving it. “So many of the cars here at this meet are what I would call show cars. They were built to look good and to get trophies and that sort of thing. I’m good with that if that’s your thing. My thing is driving it,” Cooper said.

The National Street Rod Association puts on about 10 shows a year all over the country. Many people we spoke to say it’s nice to bond with fellow enthusiasts. “Car people -- we are a whole different breed, different people. Like I said, you have your purists. Then, you have people that really know how to build a car, how it should have been built from the factory,” said Bill Roderiques from Rhode Island.

The show runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.