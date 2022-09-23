Stuck in Vermont: Slate roofer Robert Volk Jr. continues working with a prosthetic leg

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s.

Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob’s life changed in 2009, when his knee got infected after a knee-replacement procedure. Over the next decade, he had five more knee surgeries. In 2019, after a near-death incident, Bob had his leg amputated above the knee. He continues to work on slate roofs while wearing a prosthetic leg.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger first met Bob in 2007 when he came to fix some broken slates on her home. He returned in September for some additional touchups.

