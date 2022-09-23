Stuck in Vermont: Slate roofer Robert Volk Jr. continues working with a prosthetic leg

Robert Volk Jr. at work.
Robert Volk Jr. at work.(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s.

Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob’s life changed in 2009, when his knee got infected after a knee-replacement procedure. Over the next decade, he had five more knee surgeries. In 2019, after a near-death incident, Bob had his leg amputated above the knee. He continues to work on slate roofs while wearing a prosthetic leg.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger first met Bob in 2007 when he came to fix some broken slates on her home. He returned in September for some additional touchups.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past...
UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
Michael Chadwick
Orleans County man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Belvidere shooting
File photo
Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake
A car was on fire early Thursday morning at Perkins Pier in Burlington.
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington’s Perkins Pier
File photo
Lyndon teen dies in ATV crash

Latest News

Friday Weathercast
Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains
GRISMORE PART II
GRISMORE PART II
File photo
Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees’ health care