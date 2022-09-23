USDA funding to support local food access

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Increasing local food access in Vermont is the goal behind $500,000 in funding from the USDA.

The money will go toward five projects to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. That includes money to the group Abenaki Helping Abenaki, to buy culturally appropriate food for distribution across the state. Other groups include the Vermont Foodbank and the Intervale Center.

“If we can both support the farmers and producers in their livelihood of growing and producing this food, and also ensure that everyone is really welcome in this state, that’s a win for us,” said Julia Scheier with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets.

The Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program is authorized by the American Rescue Plan to maintain and improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency.

