Vaccine booster clinic to be held at Montpelier Fall Festival

Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -A vaccination clinic will be held on the Vermont State House Lawn, Friday with some added novelty.

The clinic will be operating during the Montpelier Fall Festival, from 9 am - 4 pm and is sponsored by the health department.

According to a post online, adults and kids six months and up can get their vaccination series and their boosters, including the bivalent booster. They offer both outdoor and drive-up options.

All Brains Belong VT will be there to help people with anxiety, needle phobia or other barriers by offering techniques and tools to make it easier to get a shot.

