Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mother Nature wasted no time blasting us with cold air once the calendar switched to fall. Some mountains saw their first snow of the season today. Clouds were slow to dissipate, but clearing is underway and will continue into tonight as high pressure builds in. Still, we are sandwiched between powerful Hurricane Fiona on track to impact Nova Scotia to our east and high pressure building in from the west. This will keep wind gusts elevated tonight.

It will be a chilly night, although not as cold as it could be if we had no wind. Expect lows in the mid to upper 30s for most, with 40s right along Lake Champlain. The coolest temperatures will likely occur in southern Vermont, closest to the high pressure center, where low to mid 30s are expected. As a result, a Frost Advisory is in effect for southern Vermont and the Adirondacks through 8 a.m. Saturday. Take steps to protect sensitive plants in those areas.

Saturday will be the day to get outside and take Max Advantage of this weekend. There will be plenty of sun and temperatures return to the 60s. Sunday will feature more cloud cover. Rain chances develop as the day goes on with the chance for rain and some thunder overnight into Monday.

The first few days of next week feature plenty of clouds and the chance for showers. We’ll see another shot of chilly air toward the middle of the week. In the meantime, fall foliage is beginning to explode across the state. Get out and enjoy it if you can!

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

