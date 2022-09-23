BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! This first full day of fall will certainly feel like it. Temperatures will only get up to the low/mid 50s for most of us today, and even stuck in the upper 40s in our north-central & northeastern areas, as well as over the Adirondacks. Normal high in Burlington for this time of year is 69°, so we will come up way shy of that. Low clouds will be stubborn about moving out for much of the day. Finally, in the late afternoon, those clouds will break up, leading to a clear & chilly night. It will be blustery, too, with gusty north-northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

There will be some scattered frost out there by Saturday morning, mainly over the Adirondacks, but also in our southern counties of Bennington & Windham, where winds will be light. In the ofther areas, a continued brisk north wind will hamper the formation of frost.

We will recover nicely getting into the first weekend of fall, though. High pressure will give us lots of sunshine on Saturday, boosting our temperatures back up closer to normal. Most of Sunday will be okay, but a frontal system will move in starting late in the day and into the overnight with showers & possible thunderstorms.

It will stay unsettled with showers into the first part of next week, cooling down again by mid-week.

At least the weekend will feature some nice weather to take MAX Advantage of! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.