Active shooter drill in Clinton County

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEEKMANTOWN, NY (WCAX) - This morning, Clinton County residents will see an increased police presence at Beekmantown Central School.

Officers will be conducting an active shooter drill from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They say this type of training is important for response planning and coordination with other agencies.

They want to emphasize that this is a drill, not an actual emergency.

