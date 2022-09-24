BCA offering grants to local artists

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Artists can now apply for a grant to help them continue to follow their passions.

It’s thanks to the Burlington City Arts Elevation Grant, with a total endowment of $35,000. Artists can be selected for a grant between $500 and $5,000.

As the pandemic-related funding runs out, the BCA is opening this grant to all forms of art including music, dance, visual arts, and literary arts.

Burlington City Arts Assistant Director Sara Katz says, “I think that artists are often a reflection of the soul of the community and for artists to thrive we need to have support from sometimes non commercial sources of funding.”

The deadline for applying is November 15th.

