Tickets for 2022 Killington World Cup available Oct. 6th

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort announced Friday that tickets for the 2022 Killington Cup will be available starting October 6th at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are available on their website and the event takes place November 25th through the 27th. The cup will include the women’s giant slalom and slalom races. Killington says the event is expect to have some familiar faces in attendance including, World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin, former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan and Burke Mountain graduate Nina O’Brien.

A percentage of the tickets benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation, which supports athlete hospitality, and provides grants to bolster winter sports infrastructure.

