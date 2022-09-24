Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermonters were arrested for a slew of crimes last night in Salisbury.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Waterhouses Campground in Salisbury. There, police say, they found 39 year old Scott Clark and 36 year old Ashley Whitney-Jackson of Salisbury.

Police say they broke into two trailers, stealing a gun and other property. When officers arrested them, Clark tried to falsely identify himself as a family member of the victims.

Police also found 200 bags and 4 loose grams of heroin.

Both Clark and Whitney-Jackson are not allowed to possess a gun. They will appear in Addison court on Monday.

