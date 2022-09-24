What to do: Saturday, September 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24.

The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.

The Bugbee Senior Center in White River Junction is hosting a cupcake bakeoff today! $10 admission gets you a spot on the jury to decide who makes the best cupcake in the Upper Valley.

Today is National Public Lands Day, in which entry fees are waived at national parks and other federal public lands. Numerous parks around the state, including national monuments, forests, recreation areas, and historical sites, welcome visitors and volunteers today. You can also volunteer at the Hapgood Pond Rec Area in Peru to assemble new picnic tables and clean up around the park. Organizers say it’s a great way to get outside on a budget.

And at Centennial Field today, there is an all-day softball extravaganza with infinite innings and free family fun, to support programs for local families impacted by childhood cancer. Participants can sign up to play as many innings as they would like, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring your friends and family to enjoy exciting free activities at the ballpark, including inflatables, touch-a-truck, lawn games, ballpark food, face-painting, and more.

There are many fall festivals being held across the state today. Towns including Montpelier, Burke, Bristol, Morrisville, Ferrisburgh, Brattleboro, and more are hosting regional festivals today, featuring local food and craft vendors. There will be family activities offered throughout numerous Vermont towns.

