BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It seemed like we jumped into November on Friday, with a bit of mountain snow, and unseasonably chilly temperatures. Today will be pleasant, though, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s…a big improvement from Friday. Tonight won’t be as cold, though a few upper 30s are possible in the colder valleys. Morning sun on Sunday will give way to increasing clouds. Showers will move in late in the day, especially in New York, and continue overnight.

Monday will be a good day to have the umbrella handy, as showers are likely. We’ll get a few breaks of sun on Tuesday, though showers will continue. Same goes for Wednesday, though showers will be more widely scattered, and we’ll see a bit more sun.

The end of the week will finally dry out, with pleasant fall weather. Thursday will have highs in the 50s, then we’ll get into the low 60s on Friday.

