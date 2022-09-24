BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday turned into a pleasant fall day. A bit of sun is possible Sunday morning, but clouds will increase during the day, and showers are expected by mid afternoon in New York, and late afternoon in Vermont and New Hampshire. Highs will be in the low 60s. Scattered showers will continue Sunday night, with showers likely on Monday. A few heavy downpours are possible, but nothing serious.

We may see a few breaks of sun on Tuesday, but showers will be scattered about through the day. Wednesday is looking a bit drier, though a few showers may still linger in the region. It will be cooler that day, with highs in the 50s. It finally dries out Thursday, though it will be cool with highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the 30s (some frost is expected).

Friday and Saturday will be pleasant, with temperatures warming up a bit. We’ll be keeping an eye on what is now Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean. A few computer models are hinting that the remnants may bring some rain to our region over the weekend. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.