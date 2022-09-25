6th annual fall festival took over the state house lawn in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The event is a collaboration between the Montpelier Roxbury Partners in Education, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Montpelier Alive and other local partners. Along with the festival there was also a fun run. The whole day was a way to bring the community together to support health and happiness in the city of Montpelier and it’s schools.

It is so important to hold community events like this. Especially during the pandemic because this is the time and community needs to be together. At the end of the day we want people to walk out of this event saying that was amazing, the high school students played their hearts out we got to see our neighbors and friends and we got the opportunity to support our schools,” said Adrienne Gil, a parent volunteer.

Hundreds showed up to the festival and run. And volunteers say that by the end of the event they hope to have raised 15,000 dollars for Montpelier schools.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.