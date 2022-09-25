Creating inclusive spaces to promote better health for all

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - “So I think that sort of the biggest issue is like getting into a gender affirming space,” said Inner Space Kae Ravichandran.

Creating inclusive spaces for everyone is the goal for this group. Inner space is a new organization. Their mission is to provide care for people who have experienced what they term systemic oppression and in-justice. They represent people of LGBTQ, transgender, and the bi-poc community. Who they say are under-represented. As a way to show their support to get the word out they put on a community event with Outright VT to show Vermonters that they are here to help.

“So often these are the populations that are forgotten about, and not really thought of in terms of being able to provide what’s necessary.” Said founder of Inner Space Coco Shah.

There were multiple healthcare resources at the event for people that have questions about accessing care. As well as a free clothing booth. Kay Ravichandran identifies as a trans gender female. She says her journey has not been easy, especially when it comes to healthcare.

“Oftentimes that means that you need to feel like you are sort of at either end of the gender binary. If you feel outside of that gender binary, you’re often not provided care or providers don’t know how to provide care,” explained Ravichandran.

Ravichandran says in order to receive care as a trans person someone generally needs to be on hormones for at least a year before physical changes can be made. Sometimes she says it’s hard for providers to give that care because some trans people don’t know exactly what they are looking for. Ravichandran believes we need to have more trans figures in higher roles to generate empathy.

“I just sort of wish that people would vote in trans people into government. then we can sort of inspire trans people to be involved in health care and government.”

Billie Summers moved to Vermont because there was a lack of resources for black mothers in the healthcare system where she lived before. She was just walking her son when she came across the event. She says it’s nice to feel supported in a new place.

“I’ve lived in several different states and I’ve never any community be that supportive. Specifically, not just with people of color. Also, like young parents, or single parents,” Summers said.

Inner Space plans to continue community outreach to educate more people. They hope to get their own space at some point for those who need it.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.