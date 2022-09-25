Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WCAX) - They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day.

Officials say more than 177-thousand people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included The Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.

Governor Phil Scott even stopped by the Big-E to show his support.

“For a Small state is small population but we have a lot of debt and the agriculture it’s such a big part it’s like the backbone that’s remote this gives us the opportunity to show the rest of the England what we do and why we’re so special,” said VT Governor Phil Scott.

The Big-E continues until Sunday, Oct. 2ND In West Springfield, Massachusetts - from Vermont : I-91 South to Exit 13B toward Route 5 South, to Route 147 West, follow less than a mile to Gate 9

