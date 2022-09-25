Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WCAX) - They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day.

Officials say more than 177-thousand people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included The Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.

Governor Phil Scott even stopped by the Big-E to show his support.

“For a Small state is small population but we have a lot of debt and the agriculture it’s such a big part it’s like the backbone that’s remote this gives us the opportunity to show the rest of the England what we do and why we’re so special,” said VT Governor Phil Scott.

The Big-E continues until Sunday, Oct. 2ND In West Springfield, Massachusetts - from Vermont : I-91 South to Exit 13B toward Route 5 South, to Route 147 West, follow less than a mile to Gate 9

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
File photo
Officer fired over prisoner abuse allegations breaks silence
File image
Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes
Starting October first, recreational cannabis will be available in retail stores.
Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market
Multiple fires in the Burlington area

Latest News

Stowe
Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
Brownington
Commemorating the Birthday of Alexander Twilight
Commemorating the Birthday of Alexander Twilight