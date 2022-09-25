D.U.I. rates on the incline

By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - So far this year, there have been 61 deaths on Vermont roadways, a slight increase from last year’s total. In a number of those crashes, police say drugs and alcohol are factors.

Sergeant Paul Ravelin at the Vermont State Police says in a number of crashes and deaths, drugs, alcohol, or both have been present.

According to data from VTrans, 22 drivers killed in crashes so far this year were under the influence. In recent years, numbers have increased to as high as 40. That was last year.

Sgt. Paul Ravelin says, “We can only issue so many tickets, we can only issue so many arrests. We cannot issue enough to stop this. It’s not an arrest-our-way-out-of-this or ticket-our-way-out-of-this. We really understand that there’s got to be a partnership between all of our stakeholders on the roadway,” he says. “From the folks that are engaging in the festivities, to the friends and families that are there with them, they understand this person may be too impaired to drive.”

He emphasizes motorists should always plan ahead and use a designated driver.

