Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver Saturday. Colchester Police Chief Douglas Allen said at about six a.m. Saturday morning, the crash occurred on Colchester Point Road at Starboard Way. Police said it appeared the driver of the 2003 VW Jetta was coming through an intersection and lost control and hit a tree. Chief Allen said that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was rushed to UVM Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The crash victims names have not been released.

