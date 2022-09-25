Several fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several accidental fires happened last night in the Burlington area.

The first Saturday night, on Brookes Ave, happened around 7:45 pm., only 20 minutes before the second incident.

Burlington Fire responded to a fire on the rear porch of a home. Crews were able to quickly put it out, preventing the fire from reaching the house’s interior.

There were no injuries.

The second occurred around 8:00 p.m. Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave.

There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of the apartment building, and smoke in the living room of the first floor apartment.

Allegedly. a concerned citizen had seen the fire after residents exited the apartment, and removed the books, placing them on the sidewalk.

Firefighters were able to take care of the flames, and no one was hurt.

Burlington Fire would like to remind the citizens of Burlington and the rest of Vermont, that with the onset of cold weather, make sure your heating systems are in proper working order.

