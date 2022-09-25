What to do: Sunday, September 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 25.

Awarded USA Today’s Best Fall Festival in the nation, go celebrate the sport of chucking pumpkins! Organizers describe the event as a cross between a soap box derby and a shot put contest. It’s a great opportunity for folks of all ages to build something by hand and engage in some family-friendly competition. The current record is 780 feet. Admission is $10, and free for kids under 5, but you can get in for free if you make 2 gallons of chili and compete in the cookoff! The event is cash only, though parking is free. The proceeds benefit the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which works to stop domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. It’s 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Events Field in Stowe. Check it out!

Today is the Richmond Art Crawl! Come celebrate and supports the arts in this free outdoor community event, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the Richmond Town Center Lawn. Celebrate artists of every age, with over 40 vendor booths featuring everything from professional artists, to amateurs and kids There is also a kids activities tent with something for everyone, including food trucks.

Have an apple tree in your back yard? Bring you apples by the Mill Market on Dorset Street in Burlington, and help grind, press, and bottle cider to take home. Pressing starts at 2:00 p.m. and will wrap by 4:00 p.m., but stick around afterward and enjoy creemees by Common Roots, as well as a barbecue and live music.

Island Homemade Ice Cream in Shelburne is hosting a free tasting today of their new holiday special, Peppermint Stick. From noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Country Christmas Loft in Shelburne, you can grab a taste of the recipe, which is made with local ingredients and a touch of holiday magic, organizers say.

The Old Stone House in Brownington is celebrating Alexander Twilight’s birthday today with free cake and fun fall activities. Alexander Lucius Twilight was the first African-American to graduate from a U.S. college, Middlebury College, and went on to be the first African-American to serve in a state legislature. He was an impressive force as an educator throughout the mid-1800s, and worked tirelessly in the Historic Brownington Village. They are celebrating what would be his 227th birthday today from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

