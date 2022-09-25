YCQM Sept. 25, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Buying people out before flooding forces them out. A new state plan to get people out of flood zones. Developing a downtown for South Burlington. A progress report and a look at the financing used to fund it. Plus we examine a constitutional amendment known as Proposal Two. Supporters say it will abolish slavery once and for all, but opponents argue it’s not needed.

A spike in violence has prompted the creation of a new task force that will try to end gunfire in the Burlington area. We speak with US Attorney for Vermont, Nikolas Kerest, says the task force will improve evidence gathering. He spoke with WCAX about that and what else the task force will do.

