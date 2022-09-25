BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most of the weekend was dry, but showery weather has returned. Showers will taper off into Monday morning, with just a few showers around, but they will become more widespread during the afternoon, with possibly a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The complex, slow-moving system will keep showers around Tuesday and Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll finally dry out on Thursday.

Thursday will be a quiet day, though quite cool. Highs will only be in the mid 50s, and frost is expected overnight. Friday is shaping up to be great, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 60s.

We’ll be monitoring the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida around Wednesday. Computer models are keeping the remnants to our south next weekend, but we’ll continue to watch it. For now, it looks to be partly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

