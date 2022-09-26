Canada won’t require masks on planes, drops vaccine mandate

Government officials confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering...
Government officials confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of the month and people will no longer be required to wear masks on planes. - File photo(AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) - The Canadian government will no longer require people to wear masks on planes. Government officials also confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of the month.

Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is expected in the U.S. in the near term.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border expire on Sept. 30.

Transport Canada is also removing travel requirements and as of October 1 people won’t have to wear masks on trains and planes.

Related Stories:

Official: Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate at border Sept. 30

Scott praises end of Canadian COVID border requirements

Canada to drop vaccine requirement at end of month

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Crews respond to 2 fires in the Burlington area
Starting October first, recreational cannabis will be available in retail stores.
Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market
Sixty-one people have died on Vermont roadways so far this year, a slight increase from last...
Data: 22 killed in Vt. crashes were under the influence
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E

Latest News

“I am not focusing on diamonds, sapphires, rubies... I see things and then I try to make...
MiVT: Jane Frank Jewelry Design
A New York nonprofit hopes to raise awareness about the negative impact that farms can have on...
Efforts to make New York farms safe spaces for birds
Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but...
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
After announcing earlier this month that a pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program...
An estimated $20M more available for Vt. rental assistance