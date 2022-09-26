Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review

A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - It appears a proposed tiny house development in West Windsor is not moving forward for the time being.

The five-unit project has 500-square-foot structures that could house up to four people in each.

It would be located on a 2.4-acre lot on Route 44, which is directly next to the town’s post office.

Despite getting unanimous approval from the town’s development review board, the project developers were told it would not pass Act 250 requirements.

The news comes as a disappointment to landowner Mark Morse, who says affordable housing is greatly needed in the area.

“I understand that we want the right kind of development but we tailored this for what we thought would be the exact thing that is needed for this town. The town is for it; the regulations by the state are going to prevent us,” Morse said.

Morse said that according to an official with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources who did a site visit, the land falls in the category of a river corridor which means according to Act 250 regulations, it’s not able to be developed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Crews respond to 2 fires in the Burlington area
Starting October first, recreational cannabis will be available in retail stores.
Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market
Sixty-one people have died on Vermont roadways so far this year, a slight increase from last...
Data: 22 killed in Vt. crashes were under the influence
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E

Latest News

Pumpkin people have taken over the town of Plainfield, New Hampshire.
Pumpkin people take over New Hampshire town in fall tradition
The Vermont Department of Health is sounding the alarm about fentanyl and warning that the drug...
Vt. health officials sound the alarm on fentanyl and offer free test strips
Christmas trees at the Mt. Anthony Tree Farms in North Pownal.
How drought and inflation could affect your Christmas tree this holiday season
This week marks the start of early voting in Vermont, and ballots will be mailed out to all...
Early voting gets underway in Vermont ahead of Election Day