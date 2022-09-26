Efforts to make New York farms safe spaces for birds

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York nonprofit hopes to raise awareness about the negative impact that farms can have on birds.

Northern New York Audubon is hosting two events in October to educate the public and farmers about the importance of birds on farms.

The group says the way farms are managed can push many bird species in the area out of their habitat, but there are easy ways to change that so they can once again be a safe place for birds.

The Northern New York Audubon group says they have grants that will help small farms in the region.

“To implement bird-friendly practices or projects like creating habitat for birds on their farm and maybe altering their management practices to take into account the breeding season of a certain species. The other goal is to educate farmers and the public about the importance of birds on farms,” said Hyla Howe of Northern New York Audubon.

Howe says the events are open to the public so everyone can learn more about the problems and ways to help. You can learn more about the events on their Facebook page.

