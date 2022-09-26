Fatal police-involved shooting in Brattleboro deemed ‘justified’

A Brattleboro Police officer and two Vermont State Police sergeants will not be prosecuted for...
A Brattleboro Police officer and two Vermont State Police sergeants will not be prosecuted for a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Brattleboro. - File photo(Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro Police officer and two Vermont State Police sergeants will not be prosecuted for a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Brattleboro.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday announced the end of their reviews of the July 19 incident.

Both offices concluded Brattleboro Police Ofc. Ryder Carbone and VSP Det. Sgts. Jesse Robson and Samuel Truex had no choice but to use deadly force to prevent death or serious injury to Robson and Truex. Therefore, they say the shooting was objectively reasonable and justified.

Police began searching for Matthew Davis on July 18 after his ex-girlfriend, Mary Anderson, went missing. Her body was found the next day.

The fatal confrontation between the police and Davis came later that night when Davis charged at officers with a knife.

