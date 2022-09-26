Gov. Hochul wishes Jewish community a happy Rosh Hashanah

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCAX) - Rosh Hashanah started at sundown Sunday, beginning the 10-day period of the Jewish high holidays.

The Jewish new year is an occasion for reflection, often celebrated with prayer, symbolic food and the blowing of a traditional horn called a shofar.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement on the celebrations, saying she leads the state with the largest Jewish population anywhere outside Israel.

“By dipping apples in honey, hearing the blasts of the shofar, and by engaging in prayer and reflection, Jewish communities will continue the traditions passed on through generations to take stock of the year that’s passed and welcome the new year,” said Hochul.

