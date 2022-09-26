Gov. Hochul wishes Jewish community a happy Rosh Hashanah

Gov. Hochul wishes Jewish community a happy Rosh Hashanah
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCAX) - Rosh Hashanah started at sundown Sunday, beginning the 10-day period of the Jewish high holidays.

The Jewish new year is an occasion for reflection, often celebrated with prayer, symbolic food and the blowing of a traditional horn called a shofar.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement on the celebrations, saying she leads the state with the largest Jewish population anywhere outside Israel.

“By dipping apples in honey, hearing the blasts of the shofar, and by engaging in prayer and reflection, Jewish communities will continue the traditions passed on through generations to take stock of the year that’s passed and welcome the new year,” said Hochul.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
Starting October first, recreational cannabis will be available in retail stores.
Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market
File image
D.U.I. rates on the incline
File image
Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes

Latest News

It’s no secret leaf peeping season is a popular one here in Vermont, and according to Stowe...
Leaf peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Rosh Hashanah started at sundown Sunday, beginning the 10-day period of the Jewish high holidays.
Rosh Hashana underway as Jewish communities celebrate new year
Williamstown fall color
Leaf peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past