Leaf peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret leaf peeping season is a popular one here in Vermont, and according to Stowe Area Association, it’s only getting more popular.

Stowe is known for its foliage viewing, attracting thousands from all over the world every year to peep the leaves.

“Last year’s traveled home resulted in the busiest fall on record,” said Sharon Harper, with the Stowe Area Association. “We had an average hotel occupancy of 69%, which was 11% higher than pre pandemic levels in 2019.”

Harper says this year looks even better. They’re already pacing two percent ahead of 2021, when it comes to hotel occupancy - a huge boost to their tourism driven economy.

“I think with a pandemic people were eager to get back out to traveling and exploring. So yeah, it’s, it’s been really great to see visitors back in town,” said Harper.

Harper adds they’re anecdotally seeing a lot of first-time visitors. She says in an evolving age of social media, people seem to be rediscovering Vermont and coming up after seeing photos online.

So, the hotels are booked and the people are coming. But will the leaves cooperate?

“Fall foliage is one of the coolest phenomena around really it’s always a little bit of a mystery each year, how it’s gonna play out,” said Bill Keeton, a professor at the University of Vermont’s Gund Institute for Environment.

Professor Keeton says weather conditions from the previous year can indicate those of the following year. If the previous summer was very rainy, the leaves should have some food stored and be in good shape for the following fall.

“If it’s a drought one summer, that they have these energy reserves and food reserves, they can produce really stunning foliage that following fall,” said Keeton.

However, Keeton says recent conditions do affect foliage. This summer did bring drought to some parts of the state which, depending on the severity, could diminish the colors or create stress chemicals in the leaves that produce red and purple shades.

Keeton says at this stage in the game, the process is controlled by nighttime and daytime temperatures. The most vibrant colors come from cold nights just above freezing with warm days.

“If we can have a little more of that in September, some cooler nights, it’s still warm days. We should get some nice colors,” said Keeton.

Keeton says peak this year will be around the second week of October.

