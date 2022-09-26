Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.(MGN)
By Christian Terry and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A man was killed in Texas Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle, authorities say.

According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the driver of an SUV didn’t realize he had hit someone and kept driving to work.

Cox said the driver discovered the pedestrian’s body on the roof of the SUV when he got to work.

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.

Authorities said the crash was an accident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Crews respond to 2 fires in the Burlington area
Starting October first, recreational cannabis will be available in retail stores.
Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market
Sixty-one people have died on Vermont roadways so far this year, a slight increase from last...
DUI rates on the incline
File image
Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes

Latest News

Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
After announcing earlier this month that a pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program...
An estimated $20M more available for Vt. rental assistance
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
New Hampshire’s attorney general on Friday issued a cease-and-desist order against the state...
NH AG: Some Democrat absentee ballot mailers had wrong info
Michael Brennan, the acting deputy director of NOAA, discusses the forecast track of Hurricane...
NOAA chief discusses Hurricane Ian