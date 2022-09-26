‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record, wildlife officials say

The fish was released back into the river, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.
By Paige Hill and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A massive catfish caught in Tennessee this weekend could break the state’s record pending verification, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Micka Burkhart caught the “monster” blue catfish at 12:30 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line, officials said.

Once out of the water, it weighed118 pounds and 7 ounces, was 54 inches long and 41 inches around.

Pending verification and certification, the huge fish would break the Tennessee record.

Burkhart successfully released the catfish back into the Cumberland River, according to officials.

“Now, this is a big blue!” wildlife officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
Starting October first, recreational cannabis will be available in retail stores.
Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market
File image
D.U.I. rates on the incline
File image
Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Italian voters shift sharply, reward Meloni’s far-right party