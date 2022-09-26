Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long.

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11.

The roadblocks will allow Green Mountain Power to safely bring down an aerial crossing over Route 2.

VTrans says the delays aren’t expected to take more than 10 minutes.

If the work is postponed due to the weather, the rain date is Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Crews respond to 2 fires in the Burlington area
Starting October first, recreational cannabis will be available in retail stores.
Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market
Sixty-one people have died on Vermont roadways so far this year, a slight increase from last...
DUI rates on the incline
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E

Latest News

After announcing earlier this month that a pandemic-related emergency rental assistance program...
An estimated $20M more available for Vt. rental assistance
housing
An estimated $20M more available for Vt. rental assistance
roadblocks
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
New Hampshire’s attorney general on Friday issued a cease-and-desist order against the state...
NH AG: Some Democrat absentee ballot mailers had wrong info