Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long.

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11.

The roadblocks will allow Green Mountain Power to safely bring down an aerial crossing over Route 2.

VTrans says the delays aren’t expected to take more than 10 minutes.

If the work is postponed due to the weather, the rain date is Wednesday.

