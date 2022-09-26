NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in test of planetary defense mechanism

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid in the name of science on Monday.

NASA’s double asteroid redirection test-- or DART-- is trying to answer the question, can we redirect an asteroid if we ever needed to?

Even though there are no known asteroids big enough to cause a disaster heading toward earth in the next 100 years, NASA says this asteroid was a good one to test this potential planetary defense mechanism on because it’s far enough away to not be a threat, but close enough for them to track what happens before and after impact. And there are two asteroids.

“There’s a smaller one orbiting a larger one. And this makes it a really perfect task. We can hit the little one and change its orbit with much less force than it would take to change the larger one’s orbit. And there are no other binary systems for several decades to come that provide this opportunity,” said Kate Calvin, a NASA chief scientist.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Kate Calvin.

NASA estimates the impact will change the small asteroid’s orbit by 1% which doesn’t sound like a lot, but within a few weeks, the small change will put the asteroid on the opposite side of the larger one.

The impact is scheduled for about 7:15 p.m. Monday.

A CubeSat that’s along for the ride will help gather data, as well as telescopes from earth and space.

