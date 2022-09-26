New incentive to trade-in gas vehicle for electric vehicle

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters looking to switch to an electric vehicle now have another incentive on top of the others that already exist. The latest is the Replace Your Ride Program, a trade-in incentive to get older gas vehicles off the road and greener vehicles on.

It creates a $3,000 incentive toward an electric vehicle and is applied on a trade-in.

The Replace Your Ride Program will also stack with other EV incentives in the state, totaling around $6,000-$7,000 in savings if you qualify for full benefits.

VTrans Sustainability and Innovations Project Manager Patrick Murphy says like other programs, this incentive tries to spread the wealth.

“Like all our other state incentives, is income-based and it’s designed to provide the most benefits to those that really need it the most so that as we electrify the transportation sector, all Vermonters have the chance to participate and no one will get left behind,” Murphy said.

Some people might want to trade in their car for good and give up cars altogether. This program also can be applied toward shared mobility services and other non-EV transportation services if that is the route you want to take.

