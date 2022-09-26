New incentive to trade-in gas vehicle for electric vehicle

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters looking to switch to an electric vehicle now have another incentive on top of the others that already exist. The latest is the Replace Your Ride Program, a trade-in incentive to get older gas vehicles off the road and greener vehicles on.

It creates a $3,000 incentive toward an electric vehicle and is applied on a trade-in.

The Replace Your Ride Program will also stack with other EV incentives in the state, totaling around $6,000-$7,000 in savings if you qualify for full benefits.

VTrans Sustainability and Innovations Project Manager Patrick Murphy says like other programs, this incentive tries to spread the wealth.

“Like all our other state incentives, is income-based and it’s designed to provide the most benefits to those that really need it the most so that as we electrify the transportation sector, all Vermonters have the chance to participate and no one will get left behind,” Murphy said.

Some people might want to trade in their car for good and give up cars altogether. This program also can be applied toward shared mobility services and other non-EV transportation services if that is the route you want to take.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Crews respond to 2 fires in the Burlington area
Starting October first, recreational cannabis will be available in retail stores.
Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market
Sixty-one people have died on Vermont roadways so far this year, a slight increase from last...
Data: 22 killed in Vt. crashes were under the influence
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E

Latest News

MiVT: Jane Frank Jewelry Design
Monday Weathercast
Monday Weathercast
How drought and inflation could affect your Christmas tree this holiday season
New incentive to trade-in gas vehicle for electric vehicle
Vt. health officials sound the alarm on fentanyl and offer free test strips