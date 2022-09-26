NH AG: Some Democrat absentee ballot mailers had wrong info

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general on Friday issued a cease-and-desist order against the state Democratic Party regarding absentee ballot application mailers with incorrect information that were sent to 39 communities and affected 926 voters.

“This was a regrettable clerical error made by a mail vendor with the intention of ensuring every Granite Stater was able to cast their ballot in this year’s general election,” Troy Price, party executive director, said in a statement. He said the party has been “transparent about the issues with this mailing,” has been working with the attorney general’s office, and has taken steps to contact the voters affected.

A remediation plan is required by Tuesday.

The mailer states, “You have a history of requesting absentee ballots” when the voter hasn’t voted that way, and the voter’s domicile address is listed as a town or city in which they don’t live, Attorney General John Formella said in a news release.

Also, the return envelopes are addressed to “(County Name) Board of Elections,” entities that don’t exist, and the return envelopes have incorrect addresses for the clerks.

The return addresses are likely to mislead voters into unintentionally violating absentee ballot procedures, Formella said. He also said they could disenfranchise voters who complete the applications and then discover that they weren’t delivered.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)