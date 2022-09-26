Pumpkin people take over New Hampshire town in fall tradition

Pumpkin people have taken over the town of Plainfield, New Hampshire.
By Adam Sullivan
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition that started with three friends around Halloween to celebrate the season. Now, it’s morphed into something much bigger with pumpkin people taking over the entire town of Plainfield, New Hampshire.

“I think it’s ingenious, it shows a lot of imagination,” Dorothy McMurtry said. “I just get a kick out of it.”

McMurtry has a few houseguests this fall season-- pumpkin people disguised as M&M’s seated on the front lawn of her Plainfield home.

“There’s a lot of people that would just take a Sunday and go driving around just to see what they can see and take pictures,” McMurtry said.

Every year during autumn, the pumpkin creations pop up all over town.

“Our town report featured them back in 2013,” Plainfield Town Administrator Stephen Halleran said.

Mickey and Minnie are getting into the Halloween spirit this year. A flying pumpkin is holding on for dear life right up the road.

“It’s just a nice thing in the fall for kids and families to get folks together and kind of lets us forget some of the bigger world issues and just enjoy being a small town,” Halleran said.

“It’s something we look forward to every year,” said Kevin Goodan, a resident of the village of Meriden.

The annual tradition is a family affair for the Goodan family, kind of like Winnie-the-Pooh and all his friends who will live nearby for the next month.

“We were told under no uncertain terms that since we lived on Main Street, we needed to become part of the pumpkin people,” Goodan said.

An interactive map will be available online with pictures and locations just in time for the trick-or-treating to begin.

This is the 10th year the pumpkin people have taken over the town.

