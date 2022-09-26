Vermont Kidney Association annual walk at Oakledge Park

By Kiana Burks
Published: Sep. 25, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Kidney Association held their annual walk at Oakledge Park Sunday

The Vermont Kidney Association is an organization that helps Vermont residents with kidney disease by providing education, patient and family support and payment help. With their walk, they hope to be able to spread awareness and gain community support to continue their work.

“It really feels good to see all of our efforts and our sponsors efforts accumulate here. we’ve doubled the amount of people from last year which is really exciting,” said Kelly Smith, the fundraising chair for the Vermont Kidney Association.

Organizers say that they hope to be able to continue to hold the event for years to come.

