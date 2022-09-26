Vt. health officials sound the alarm on fentanyl and offer free test strips

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health is sounding the alarm about fentanyl. The department is launching a major ad campaign urging users of all illicit drugs, not just heroin, to get fentanyl test strips.

Here’s why: the latest fatal overdose numbers show 217 Vermonters died in 2021, the highest number on record. So far this year, the Health Department is reporting 94 deaths, and the overwhelming majority of those overdose deaths are linked to fentanyl.

The newest public service announcement put out by the Health Department sounds the alarm, alerting drug users that fentanyl is not just found in heroin.

“The more you know about fentanyl the better. Fentanyl can be dangerous... even deadly, " it says.

They’re now urging Vermonters to test drugs like cocaine, meth and other powder or pills like Adderall before using.

“We are seeing fentanyl perhaps in our stimulant supply which could indicate that folks are not intending to use fentanyl but are having an overdose because it is in the supply,” said Nicole Rau Mitiguy of the Vt. Health Department.

Experts say fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

According to the 2019-2020 Vermont Social Autopsy Report, fentanyl was involved in 74% of fatal overdoses in 2020. Twenty-two percent included fentanyl and heroin, 29% included fentanyl and cocaine, and 13% had fentanyl and prescription drugs.

Ed Baker of the Vermont Overdose Prevention Network says we’re seeing an influx of fentanyl because it’s cheaper to produce and there’s more profit in it.

“We have counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs being manufactured by international criminal organizations where the active ingredient is fentanyl. Fentanyl has changed the landscape. It has changed the nature of drug use in America,” Baker said.

Given the increased presence of fentanyl, the Health Department is reminding Vermonters to use harm reduction and overdose prevention techniques, such as fentanyl test strips.

“To use them, your substance needs to be dissolved in liquid and you dip the strip within that solution. It will tell you if there is fentanyl within what you are testing but it does not tell you the strength,” Rau Mitiguy said.

Baker says most drug users are aware of fentanyl and are taking preventive steps.

“People with severe opioid use disorder and use opioids regularly are frightened by fentanyl; they will utilize fentanyl test strips,” he said.

The Health Department says last year, more than 83,000 test strips were distributed throughout the state. To get free test strips, call 802-565-LINK.

Other preventive measures include not using alone and having Narcan on hand to reverse an overdose. Click here for more from the Health Department on opioid overdose prevention.

