BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been an unsettled start to the week with more showers likely into Tuesday and Wednesday. An area of low pressure will slowly spin to our north and east as we head through mid week, providing clouds and a few showers over the next couple of days. We’ll begin with some breaks of sun on Tuesday morning, but clouds return in the afternoon with scattered showers expected into the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds remain over the region on Wednesday with just the chance of a passing shower or two. The area of low pressure will begin to swing out on Thursday as clouds gradually clear out. Colder temperatures will filter in out of Canada on Thursday with highs only in the 50s.

Nice weather will return for the end of the week. Skies will become mostly sunny for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s. Clear skies will also mean some cold nights with areas of frost expected for the end of the week. Skies will be partly sunny on Sunday to cap off a nice weekend. High temperatures through the start of next week will remain in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.