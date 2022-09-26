BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This last work week of September will feature unsettled weather, with on & off showers through mid-week, thanks to a sprawling, slow-moving area of low pressure that will be meandering across the northeast through Wednesday.

Today, the morning hours will feature some sunshine, but showers & possible thunderstorms will move through in the mid/late afternoon hours, and could slow down the evening commute in some places.

Expect more scattered showers, on & off, right through Wednesday. Then this system will move out and be replaced by high pressure.

That high pressure will bring back the sunshine on Thursday, but it will also bring in a quick shot of cool air for Thursday, and especially for Thursday night/Friday morning.

Then it will warm up nicely as we get into Friday, and stay that way into the first weekend of October, which will definitely be a MAX Advantage weekend! -Gary

