Campaign Countdown: NY Congressional District 21

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - With a little over a month away from the general election, the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District has become the main event, with Democrat Catt Castelli attempting to unseat Republican Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik was first elected to Congress in 2014, the youngest woman at that time elected to Congress. She says many issues in the district are similar to those country-wide -- inflation and the high cost of energy and gas.

“People travel far on their daily commutes. The price of gas is crushing them. And as we are heading into winter time, the price of home heating is going to be the highest in over a decade,” Stefanik said.

She is focusing on what she calls attacks on the 2nd Amendment. Stefanik says there isn’t a gun problem in the country and does not support an assault rifle ban. Instead, she says there is a crime and mental health problem that needs to be addressed. “There is a crime crisis in New York state and that is a direct result of Democrats defund the police policies and rhetoric,” she said.

Stefanik is pro-life with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother and opposes taxpayer dollars going towards abortions. “We need to embrace a culture of life -- particularly as a new mom -- making sure that we are providing support for women, providing support for children, and embracing a culture of life,” she said.

Stefanik says she has proven to be a voice for the people of her district in her four terms and that her third-ranking position as House Republican Conference Chair is a win for the district. “This district knows I will always fight for them at the highest level of government,” she said.

Matt Castelli. the Democrat in the race doesn’t see it that way at all. “Right now we have an incumbent congresswoman who has sold us out. She is only interested in advancing her own career,” he said.

Castelli says the January 6th insurrection and Stefanik’s response to it made him want to run for office.

He signed up to serve in the CIA after 9/11 and says his experience leading counter-terrorism efforts is what got him the job as director of counter-terrorism at the National Security Council in the Obama and Trump administrations. He says when he speaks to voters in the district, he hears about inflation concerns and what he says are assaults on personal freedoms. Castelli says he also does not support the overturning of Roe. “Certainly, the assault against a woman’s right to control her own body -- that is a top issue-- but we will also include the assault against the individual liberty, the right to bear arms,” he said.

Like Stefanik, Castelli doesn’t support a ban on assault rifles and he says there needs to be more support for gun safety and security. “By making sure that we’ve got the kind of support that is going to our law enforcement -- the trust, the resources to protect our families, our communities, and protect our Democracy from violent insurrection or assaults against our national security,” he said.

Castelli says it’s time for a change in who represents the district. “They can trust me to always have their back. They can trust me to always put their interests first, even ahead of my own interests,” he said.

New York residents voting absentee or by mail must request a ballot. Click here to request a ballot.

Early voting in New York begins on October 29. Click here for where to vote in person.

