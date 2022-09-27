Feds approve Vermont $21M EV charging plan

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Biden administration Tuesday announced the approval of Vermont’s plan to add 100 electric vehicle chargers to the state’s 549-mile federal and state highway network, what local officials call a big step forward in the Green Mountain State’s EV evolution.

“We’re thrilled,” said Michele Boomhower with VTrans. “Approval of our plan will aid us in the buildout of our charging systems.”

The state is slated to get $21 million to add to the EV charging network. That will include a level-3 fast charger within one mile of every Interstate interchange and every 25 miles on the state highway network.

“There will be the comfort level of electric vehicle owners to know that when they get down to a quarter of their battery, that they can just pull in anywhere -- like they can with any service station -- and get a charge,” Boomhower said.

An analysis by VTrans shows the need for 150 more fast chargers to be installed to make sure EV owners feel comfortable traveling around the state without finding themselves in a charger-less zone. Vermont has six corridors that will receive chargers. Interstates 89, 91, and 93, as well as Routes 2, 7, and 9. Where the chargers go will depend on who wants to host them.

“Some type of facility that someone is going to wait 20 minutes while their car charges and maybe do a couple of errands,” Boomhower said.

But with more chargers comes the need for power. Green Mountain Power CEO Mari McClure says within eight to 10 years they anticipate a much greater need for energy to cover the needs of EVs and that collaboration will be key. “We will need much more renewable energy and much more energy storage,” she said. “It’s imperative that local communities and local utilities in the region are working with all local energy providers and the state and the feds to stay coordinated with all the initiatives that are going in place to impact climate change.”

Boomhower agrees. She says contracting to build these chargers will happen through the winter and construction of some of the fast chargers will begin in the spring. All the funds should be allocated by 2026.

