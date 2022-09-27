Former NH police chief accused of submitting false timesheets

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire town police chief has been accused of submitting timesheets for hours he didn’t work in another town as officer-in-charge.

Andrew Wood was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury on Monday on two theft charges, the attorney general’s office said.

Wood, who had served as Hancock police chief for 12 years, announced his resignation in 2020. He also was officer-in-charge for part of that time in Richmond. That year, the Hancock Board of Selectmen wrote him a letter saying a review of his timesheets for both towns demonstrated a pattern of false entries, according to news reports.

That November, Wood wrote to the board that he’s worked in excess of 40 hours a week in Hancock and that his supervisors were aware of his part-time role in Richmond.

The indictment alleges that when Wood, 53, of Fitzwilliam, was officer-in-charge, he stole more than $1,500 by submitting timesheets containing hours that he hadn’t worked between 2017 and 2019.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 22.

It wasn’t immediately known if Wood had an attorney. A phone number listed for him was disconnected.

