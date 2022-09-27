Scott to announce grant recipients to revitalize Vermont towns

Governor Phil Scott is in St. Albans to announce the winners of more than $4M in downtown rehabilitation money.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will be in St. Albans on Tuesday to announce the winners of more than $4 million in downtown rehabilitation money.

In 2021, Scott made a similar announcement in St. Johnsbury, awarding funding to support 28 rehabilitation and revitalization projects in 22 of Vermont’s designated downtown and village centers.

His administration says the money will support a record number of projects, designed to upgrade city centers.

Development leaders say there is fierce competition for this funding.

