Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity

As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its...
As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide.(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide.

GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont.

The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol and Barre.

The total capacity will be 25 megawatts of power on top of the 30 megawatts of storage capacity GMP already has, which they will have access to draw from during peak times.

GMP CEO Mari McClure says this expansion of storage continues to round out the state’s approach to renewable energy commitments.

“These particular units sit by themselves, they are charged by the grid and the grid, our grid, is 100% carbon-free now and will be 100% renewable in the future. So these will be served by a 100% renewable grid in the future and we will be able to tap into them for years and years to come at peak times,” McClure said.

According to GMP, battery storage programs have saved customers roughly $3 million a year for several years, and with the new batteries, they expect to double those savings.

