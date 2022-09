GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A bear collision on Interstate 89 Monday night damaged a car and slowed traffic.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the town of Georgia.

A Vermont Fish and Wildlife Game Warden and State Police responded. There were no reports of injuries.

The small adult male bear was found dead in the median Tuesday morning.

