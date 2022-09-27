Investing tips for a turbulent economy

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Markets around the world rebounded Tuesday after days of grim economic news and rising interest rates sent the market tumbling.

The stock market nose-dived last week followed the interest rate hike of another three quarters of a percent, a 14-year high. Inflation is still around 8% and more Americans have filed for jobless benefits.

What is an investor to do with the volatile state of our economy? Darren Perron spoke with Dan Cunningham, the founder of One Day in July, a Burlington financial advisory firm.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
File photo
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E

Latest News

Tom Sherman
NH Democrat for governor takes aim at Sununu abortion restrictions
Crooks can get them quickly and they’re stealing them more often: catalytic converter thefts...
Police concerned about increase in catalytic converter thefts in Northeast Kingdom
SDF
Leahy, Sanders divided on stop-gap measure to avert government shutdown
sdf
Investing tips for a turbulent economy