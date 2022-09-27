Judge denies release to suspect in Vt. murder-for-hire

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A federal court judge has denied a request for pretrial release for one of the men charged in connection with the alleged 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man as part of a dispute over a failed oil deal.

Berk Eratay, a Turkish citizen who had been living in Las Vegas prior to his May arrest on a murder-for-hire charge, appeared in U.S. District Court in Rutland. Eratay has pleaded not guilty.

Eratay’s attorney Robert Katims told U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford that two of Eratay’s friends had been willing to move to Vermont to supervise him 24 hours a day. But Crawford said that was insufficient to ensure Eratay would appear for trial.

Related Stories:

2nd Nevada suspect pleads not guilty in 2018 murder-for-hire of Danville man

Nevada man pleads guilty in Vt. murder-for-hire scheme

Suspect in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire due to change plea

Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)