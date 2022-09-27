Judge denies release to suspect in Vt. murder-for-hire

A Colorado man has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping a man later found shot to death in a Vermont snowbank in 2018 in what prosecutors allege was a murder-for-hire scheme.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A federal court judge has denied a request for pretrial release for one of the men charged in connection with the alleged 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man as part of a dispute over a failed oil deal.

Berk Eratay, a Turkish citizen who had been living in Las Vegas prior to his May arrest on a murder-for-hire charge, appeared in U.S. District Court in Rutland. Eratay has pleaded not guilty.

Eratay’s attorney Robert Katims told U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford that two of Eratay’s friends had been willing to move to Vermont to supervise him 24 hours a day. But Crawford said that was insufficient to ensure Eratay would appear for trial.

