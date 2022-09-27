Leahy, Sanders divided on stop-gap measure to avert government shutdown

(Gray DC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Congress is set to act on a stop-gap funding proposal to keep the government operating, but a controversial oil permitting reform measure has split Vermont’s congressional delegation.

With funding set to run out when the new fiscal year begins on Saturday, Senator Patrick Leahy and other top lawmakers Monday night proposed a continuing resolution to keep the government from shutting down. Along with aid for Ukraine and other priority budget items, the continuing resolution has $1 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The funding is considered especially critical this year with the high cost of heating fuels caused by inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the measure also includes energy permitting reforms supported by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, that are opposed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other Democrats.

Sen. Leahy, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that while he’s disappointed with the Manchin side deal, the bill is critical. “With four days left in the fiscal year, we cannot risk a government shutdown; we must work to advance this bill,” Leahy said in a statement.

New England governors including Phil Scott and Chris Sununu on Monday were among those that sent a letter to Leahy and other lawmakers urging adding up to $500 million of emergency supplemental funding to the LIHEAP funding.

Congress is set to take a procedural vote on the stop-gap bill Tuesday and it’s unclear if it has the votes to pass.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E
File photo
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91

Latest News

Police: Saranac woman arrested driving drunk with child in car
Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon.
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will be in St. Albans on Tuesday to announce the winners of more than...
Scott to announce recipients of grants to revitalize Vermont towns