Leahy, Sanders divided on stop-gap measure to avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Congress is set to act on a stop-gap funding proposal to keep the government operating, but a controversial oil permitting reform measure has split Vermont’s congressional delegation.

With funding set to run out when the new fiscal year begins on Saturday, Senator Patrick Leahy and other top lawmakers Monday night proposed a continuing resolution to keep the government from shutting down. Along with aid for Ukraine and other priority budget items, the continuing resolution has $1 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The funding is considered especially critical this year with the high cost of heating fuels caused by inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the measure also includes energy permitting reforms supported by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, that are opposed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other Democrats.

Sen. Leahy, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that while he’s disappointed with the Manchin side deal, the bill is critical. “With four days left in the fiscal year, we cannot risk a government shutdown; we must work to advance this bill,” Leahy said in a statement.

New England governors including Phil Scott and Chris Sununu on Monday were among those that sent a letter to Leahy and other lawmakers urging adding up to $500 million of emergency supplemental funding to the LIHEAP funding.

Congress is set to take a procedural vote on the stop-gap bill Tuesday and it’s unclear if it has the votes to pass.

