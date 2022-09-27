Moose struck twice in I-91 collision

File Photo
File Photo(Ced Alexander | Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on I-91 South in St. Johnsbury, Vt.

Police say it happened Monday around 3:00 pm near exit 22.

A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop shortly down the road.

Several minutes later, police say a man driving a car saw the moose and tried to navigate around it, but was unsuccessful.

Police say his car then flipped onto its side and slid along the road before coming to a stop.

Both drivers were uninjured but according to officers the tractor-trailer has significant damage and the car is totaled.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but...
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
A Brattleboro Police officer and two Vermont State Police sergeants will not be prosecuted for...
Fatal police-involved shooting in Brattleboro deemed ‘justified’

Latest News

Burlington to pump out phosphorus in the city’s wastewater
Burlington wastewater facility
Burlington to pump out phosphorus in the city’s wastewater
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigating reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
Police respond to apparent stabbing in downtown Burlington
Police investigating reported stabbing in downtown Burlington