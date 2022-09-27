Moose struck twice in I-91 collision

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on I-91 South in St. Johnsbury, Vt.

Police say it happened Monday around 3:00 pm near exit 22.

A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop shortly down the road.

Several minutes later, police say a man driving a car saw the moose and tried to navigate around it, but was unsuccessful.

Police say his car then flipped onto its side and slid along the road before coming to a stop.

Both drivers were uninjured but according to officers the tractor-trailer has significant damage and the car is totaled.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.

