NH Democrat for governor takes aim at Sununu abortion restrictions

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Democrat running for New Hampshire governor says the state’s recent ban on abortions after 24 weeks signed by Governor Chris Sununu could impact women’s access to health care across northern New England.

Tom Sherman, a state senator and doctor for more than 30 years, made the comments at a round table discussion with health care providers in Lebanon. He says because doctors who violate the law face hefty fines and prison time, young people will question whether to study maternal-fetal medicine. And he says if New Hampshire can’t recruit doctors into that field, the entire regional system could collapse.

Sherman says Sununu put politics over people by signing the ban into law, saying it goes against what the state stands for. “The majority of New Hampshire residents don’t believe that in the Live Free or Die state, that the Legislature should be getting into the doctor’s office, should be getting into that intensely personal and private relationship between the doctor and their patient, making intensely personal decisions,” he said

Sununu, who has said he considers himself pro-choice, says New Hampshire’s abortion law is similar to almost every state in the country including Maine and Massachusetts. A Sununu campaign spokesperson said Sherman’s comments were an attempt to distract from his voting record of supporting an income tax, increasing electric rates, and keeping schools closed.

