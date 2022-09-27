NH Democrat for governor takes aim at Sununu abortion restrictions

Tom Sherman
Tom Sherman(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Democrat running for New Hampshire governor says the state’s recent ban on abortions after 24 weeks signed by Governor Chris Sununu could impact women’s access to health care across northern New England.

Tom Sherman, a state senator and doctor for more than 30 years, made the comments at a round table discussion with health care providers in Lebanon. He says because doctors who violate the law face hefty fines and prison time, young people will question whether to study maternal-fetal medicine. And he says if New Hampshire can’t recruit doctors into that field, the entire regional system could collapse.

Sherman says Sununu put politics over people by signing the ban into law, saying it goes against what the state stands for. “The majority of New Hampshire residents don’t believe that in the Live Free or Die state, that the Legislature should be getting into the doctor’s office, should be getting into that intensely personal and private relationship between the doctor and their patient, making intensely personal decisions,” he said

Sununu, who has said he considers himself pro-choice, says New Hampshire’s abortion law is similar to almost every state in the country including Maine and Massachusetts. A Sununu campaign spokesperson said Sherman’s comments were an attempt to distract from his voting record of supporting an income tax, increasing electric rates, and keeping schools closed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
File photo
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E

Latest News

Crooks can get them quickly and they’re stealing them more often: catalytic converter thefts...
Police concerned about increase in catalytic converter thefts in Northeast Kingdom
File photo
Investing tips for a turbulent economy
SDF
Leahy, Sanders divided on stop-gap measure to avert government shutdown
sdf
Investing tips for a turbulent economy